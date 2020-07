Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic opportunity to rent a completely remodeled home in Tempe close to ASU! This 3 bed and 1 bath home sits on a large lot with 2 car covered parking spots. The inside has new flooring and new paint. The kitchen is completely brand new with new appliances, new cabinets and corian countertops with an undermount rectangle sink fitted with a new detachable faucet.