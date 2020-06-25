1110 East Broadmor Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

4 bedroom 2 bath very close to ASU. Three blocks west of Rural and three block south of Broadway. This house is in a quiet neighborhood. House has Block wall fence around yard. Comes with Refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Tenant are currently in home please do not disturb. Will show house with apppointment call Pam 602-818-7613. I do have other houses available. 1300 W 11th St 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage 1427 W 7th St 4 Bd 2 Bath with Pool 1130 W 9th St 1 car garage 4 Bd 2 Bath 735 E Granada Dr 2 car garage & pool 4 Bd 2 Bath 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 bedrooms 2 bath 1023 W 18th St 3 Bd 2 Bath