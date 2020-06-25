All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1110 East Broadmor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1110 East Broadmor Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:24 AM

1110 East Broadmor Drive

1110 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1110 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath very close to ASU. Three blocks west of Rural and three block south of Broadway. This house is in a quiet neighborhood. House has Block wall fence around yard. Comes with Refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Tenant are currently in home please do not disturb. Will show house with apppointment call Pam 602-818-7613. I do have other houses available. 1300 W 11th St 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage 1427 W 7th St 4 Bd 2 Bath with Pool 1130 W 9th St 1 car garage 4 Bd 2 Bath 735 E Granada Dr 2 car garage & pool 4 Bd 2 Bath 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 bedrooms 2 bath 1023 W 18th St 3 Bd 2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have any available units?
1110 East Broadmor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have?
Some of 1110 East Broadmor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 East Broadmor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 East Broadmor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 East Broadmor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 East Broadmor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1110 East Broadmor Drive offers parking.
Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 East Broadmor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1110 East Broadmor Drive has a pool.
Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 East Broadmor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 East Broadmor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 East Broadmor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College