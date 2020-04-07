1106 W 12TH Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 6 Bedroom 3 bath in the heart of Tempe. Minutes away from ASU!This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, tile flooring, inside laundry with plenty of storage space, large kitchen with updated cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are completely updated/new and include tile rain showers as well as soft close vanities. Each bedroom door has an electronic lock for additional security. The backyard features a covered patio space and low maintenance backyard with north/south exposure perfect for Arizona.