Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:13 AM

1106 W 12TH Street

1106 West 12th Street · (602) 751-1721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1106 West 12th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled 6 Bedroom 3 bath in the heart of Tempe. Minutes away from ASU!This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, tile flooring, inside laundry with plenty of storage space, large kitchen with updated cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are completely updated/new and include tile rain showers as well as soft close vanities. Each bedroom door has an electronic lock for additional security. The backyard features a covered patio space and low maintenance backyard with north/south exposure perfect for Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W 12TH Street have any available units?
1106 W 12TH Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W 12TH Street have?
Some of 1106 W 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W 12TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1106 W 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W 12TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1106 W 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1106 W 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 W 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 W 12TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
