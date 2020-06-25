All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002

1106 E Weber Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
North Tempe-Indian Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1106 E Weber Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fabulous Tempe Apartment Style Home - The roof top patio is unreal! This contemporary style home is planted right in the middle of the action. Great 360 views of Camelback Mountain, the airport, Mill Ave, the downtown skyline, everything! Conveniently located 1 mile from ASU, and minutes from old town Scottsdale. With finishes that rival million dollar properties, this former model home spares no expense in maintenance and upgrades. The Newport at Tempe is an amazing place to call home. Access to community Pool/Spa and Ramada is included. Property is also offered for Rent.

(RLNE4764127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have any available units?
1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have?
Some of 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 currently offering any rent specials?
1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 pet-friendly?
No, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 offer parking?
No, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 does not offer parking.
Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have a pool?
Yes, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 has a pool.
Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have accessible units?
No, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 E Weber Drive Unit 1002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College