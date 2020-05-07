All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1049 E. Susan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1049 E. Susan Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1049 E. Susan Ln

1049 East Susan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
North Tempe-Indian Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1049 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Scottsdale Home Near ASU Campus!!! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home near ASU has updated granite countertops! It was recently updated with new tile flooring, new carpet and interior paint! The home was also repainted on the exterior of the property. The home is located with excellent proximity to both ASU campus and south Scottsdale's restaurants, shopping and nightlife! The home is well positioned with easy access to AZ Loop 101 and AZ Loop 202. The home is available for immediate move-in! Call to schedule your showing today!
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755.We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until June 30 to schedule showing.
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3333103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have any available units?
1049 E. Susan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1049 E. Susan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1049 E. Susan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 E. Susan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln offer parking?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have a pool?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have accessible units?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 E. Susan Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 E. Susan Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College