1039 E LOYOLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Your home search can stop here, at this Beautifully updated Tempe home on a private spacious lot in the heart of the East Valley. With 4 spacious bedrooms and beautiful updates throughout the entire home, it just doesn't get better than this Home Sweet Home! Move in ready, NO HOA. A fantastic lot at over 10,0000 square feet, an open floorpan, wood shutters, beautiful natural light, and an enormous laundry and storage or crafting room. Bike to ASU, walk to shopping restaurants and parks, and commute to just about anywhere in the Valley on the 60 or 101 freeway just minutes away. Come and see this beauty today!