All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1039 E LOYOLA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1039 E LOYOLA Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

1039 E LOYOLA Drive

1039 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1039 East Loyola Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Your home search can stop here, at this Beautifully updated Tempe home on a private spacious lot in the heart of the East Valley. With 4 spacious bedrooms and beautiful updates throughout the entire home, it just doesn't get better than this Home Sweet Home! Move in ready, NO HOA. A fantastic lot at over 10,0000 square feet, an open floorpan, wood shutters, beautiful natural light, and an enormous laundry and storage or crafting room. Bike to ASU, walk to shopping restaurants and parks, and commute to just about anywhere in the Valley on the 60 or 101 freeway just minutes away. Come and see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have any available units?
1039 E LOYOLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have?
Some of 1039 E LOYOLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 E LOYOLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1039 E LOYOLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 E LOYOLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive offer parking?
No, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 E LOYOLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 E LOYOLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College