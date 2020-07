Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Living is easy in this clean, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom home. Convenient freeway access and 2 miles from ASU. Close to restaurants and shopping. Month-to-month term is $50 extra per month. 6-month term is $25 extra per month. Other lease durations may be negotiable. Pet rent is $25 extra per month.