Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1032 S George Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1032 S George Dr

1032 South George Drive · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1032 South George Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Victory Acres

Amenities

granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
6 bedroom 3 bathroom Home in Tempe Close to Campus - ***COMING SOON***
Perfect 6 bedroom, 3 bath 1875 sqft home that is 2.5 miles from ASU, 3 miles from Tempe Marketplace, and a 3 minute walk to light rail. Across from Esquer park that includes a splash pad, shaded playground, game tables, ramadas, horseshoes, basketball courts, picnic areas, and skate park. Open and spacious floorplan. Newer tile flooring, ceiling fans, granite kitchen counters, and vanities. Large, low maintenance lot with storage shed and ample parking.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe, we do require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4604983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 S George Dr have any available units?
1032 S George Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 S George Dr have?
Some of 1032 S George Dr's amenities include granite counters, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 S George Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1032 S George Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 S George Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1032 S George Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1032 S George Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1032 S George Dr offers parking.
Does 1032 S George Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 S George Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 S George Dr have a pool?
No, 1032 S George Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1032 S George Dr have accessible units?
No, 1032 S George Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 S George Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 S George Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
