1032 S George Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities basketball court parking playground

6 bedroom 3 bathroom Home in Tempe Close to Campus - ***COMING SOON***

Perfect 6 bedroom, 3 bath 1875 sqft home that is 2.5 miles from ASU, 3 miles from Tempe Marketplace, and a 3 minute walk to light rail. Across from Esquer park that includes a splash pad, shaded playground, game tables, ramadas, horseshoes, basketball courts, picnic areas, and skate park. Open and spacious floorplan. Newer tile flooring, ceiling fans, granite kitchen counters, and vanities. Large, low maintenance lot with storage shed and ample parking.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe, we do require renters insurance.



No Pets Allowed



