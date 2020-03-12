1026 W LIBRA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brand New HVAC. First floor is all tile. Second floor is laminate flooring. Backyard extends to the side of home one of the largest yards in the neighborhood. Complete with pavers and maintenance free artificial grass. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Great room floor plan with an upstairs family room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.