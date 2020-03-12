All apartments in Tempe
1026 W LIBRA Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

1026 W LIBRA Drive

1026 West Libra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1026 West Libra Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New HVAC. First floor is all tile. Second floor is laminate flooring. Backyard extends to the side of home one of the largest yards in the neighborhood. Complete with pavers and maintenance free artificial grass. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Great room floor plan with an upstairs family room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

