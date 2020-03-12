1026 W LIBRA Drive

Brand New HVAC. First floor is all tile. Second floor is laminate flooring. Backyard extends to the side of home one of the largest yards in the neighborhood. Complete with pavers and maintenance free artificial grass. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Great room floor plan with an upstairs family room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
