Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM

1024 E CURRY Road

1024 East Curry Road · No Longer Available
Location

1024 East Curry Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Craftsman on Curry is a 2 year old luxury urban living development minutes to ASU & Old Town Scottsdale. This monstrous 2909 SF unit (4 huge bedrooms all with full in-suite baths) 2 car garage + 3 slab spaces, awesome front craftsman porch and giant great room/kitchen is the perfect option for 4-8 people/students looking to live together. Available now, but owner is looking for a group of students to lease beginning in August, 2019. Easily sleeps 8. 10 foot ceilings & granite slab counters everywhere, Kitchen Aid SS appliances (including wall micro & oven and gas cook-top), wood plank-like tile floors in all common areas & huge kitchen island. There is nothing like it on the market today. Please note: $4,200 per month rent is for 4 tenants. Add $100 for each additional tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 E CURRY Road have any available units?
1024 E CURRY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 E CURRY Road have?
Some of 1024 E CURRY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 E CURRY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1024 E CURRY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 E CURRY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1024 E CURRY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1024 E CURRY Road offer parking?
Yes, 1024 E CURRY Road offers parking.
Does 1024 E CURRY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 E CURRY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 E CURRY Road have a pool?
No, 1024 E CURRY Road does not have a pool.
Does 1024 E CURRY Road have accessible units?
No, 1024 E CURRY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 E CURRY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 E CURRY Road has units with dishwashers.
