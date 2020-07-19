1024 E CURRY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Craftsman on Curry is a 2 year old luxury urban living development minutes to ASU & Old Town Scottsdale. This monstrous 2909 SF unit (4 huge bedrooms all with full in-suite baths) 2 car garage + 3 slab spaces, awesome front craftsman porch and giant great room/kitchen is the perfect option for 4-8 people/students looking to live together. Available now, but owner is looking for a group of students to lease beginning in August, 2019. Easily sleeps 8. 10 foot ceilings & granite slab counters everywhere, Kitchen Aid SS appliances (including wall micro & oven and gas cook-top), wood plank-like tile floors in all common areas & huge kitchen island. There is nothing like it on the market today. Please note: $4,200 per month rent is for 4 tenants. Add $100 for each additional tenant.