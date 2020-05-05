1023 West 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home near ASU. Orbit bus will pick up next to house for free transportation to many Tempe locations including ASU. This home has a block fenced yard. Appliance included are refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Availble August 1st. I do have tenants in home please do not disturb. No Pets I have several other properties available August 1st. I can send you a link to a video of property. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 1427 W 7th St 4 Bed 2 Bath with Pool 1130 W 9th St 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ garage 1300 W 11th St 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 735 E Granada Dr 4 Bed 2 Bath w/pool & Garage 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 Bed 2 Bath