Tempe, AZ
1023 West 18th Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:24 AM

1023 West 18th Street

1023 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Tempe
Holdeman
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

1023 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home near ASU. Orbit bus will pick up next to house for free transportation to many Tempe locations including ASU. This home has a block fenced yard. Appliance included are refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Availble August 1st. I do have tenants in home please do not disturb. No Pets I have several other properties available August 1st. I can send you a link to a video of property. Contact Pam 602-818-7613 1427 W 7th St 4 Bed 2 Bath with Pool 1130 W 9th St 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ garage 1300 W 11th St 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 735 E Granada Dr 4 Bed 2 Bath w/pool & Garage 1110 E Broadmor Dr 4 Bed 2 Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 West 18th Street have any available units?
1023 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 West 18th Street have?
Some of 1023 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1023 West 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 West 18th Street offers parking.
Does 1023 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 West 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1023 West 18th Street has a pool.
Does 1023 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
