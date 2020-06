Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

*Pool Service Included!!* Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool! Great location in the heart of Tempe. Upgraded kitchen with stylish granite and stainless appliances. Remodeled elegant bathrooms with custom finishes including tile showers and granite counters! Covered patio and palm trees next to the sparkling pool! 2 car garage. Close to ASU, State Farm, SRP, Safeway, Freescale, Express Scripts, Bank of America, etc. Close to I-60 and I-10.