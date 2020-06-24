1014 East Harry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Tempe! The spacious great room opens to kitchen with upgraded, white maple staggered cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lights, pendant lights at island, stainless appliances, including fridge, huge walk-in pantry. Master suite with walk-in closet in the bedroom & 2nd closet in the bathroom featuring 2 sinks, granite counter, tub size shower with floor to ceiling tile and glass shower doors. Two guest bedrooms share a full bath. Huge laundry room complete with washer & dryer. Rich wood look, easy care tile floors thru-out & carpet in bedrooms.Custom laid paver front patio and sidewalk. Back has grass, desert & paver patio. This home is a must see!

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

