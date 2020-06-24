All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1014 East Harry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1014 East Harry Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:04 PM

1014 East Harry Street

1014 East Harry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1014 East Harry Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Tempe! The spacious great room opens to kitchen with upgraded, white maple staggered cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lights, pendant lights at island, stainless appliances, including fridge, huge walk-in pantry. Master suite with walk-in closet in the bedroom & 2nd closet in the bathroom featuring 2 sinks, granite counter, tub size shower with floor to ceiling tile and glass shower doors. Two guest bedrooms share a full bath. Huge laundry room complete with washer & dryer. Rich wood look, easy care tile floors thru-out & carpet in bedrooms.Custom laid paver front patio and sidewalk. Back has grass, desert & paver patio. This home is a must see!
Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 East Harry Street have any available units?
1014 East Harry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 East Harry Street have?
Some of 1014 East Harry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 East Harry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 East Harry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 East Harry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 East Harry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1014 East Harry Street offer parking?
No, 1014 East Harry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1014 East Harry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 East Harry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 East Harry Street have a pool?
No, 1014 East Harry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 East Harry Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 East Harry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 East Harry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 East Harry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College