1006 E. Susan

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE 07/15/2019.... This 3BR house is available for rent in the San Marbaya Manor community near College & Curry - Right accross the lake from ASU! Great location - near Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails), one mile to Tempe Town Lake, two miles to ASU campus & light rail station!! Home has 1,638 square feet of space and was built in 1999. 2 car garage and a private back yard & covered patio. It offers a huge master suite with walk-in closet, shower, roman tub and double sinks. Two other large bedrooms and one other bathroom. Huge living room with ceiling fan. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. 2 car garage.



This home is currently occupied through 06/30/19. It is available for move-in on 07/15/19. Viewings are by appointment only. If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please call or email Tim at 480-588-5333 X 1 Tim@AZRentalhomes.com