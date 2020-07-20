All apartments in Tempe
1006 E. Susan

1006 East Susan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1006 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 07/15/2019.... This 3BR house is available for rent in the San Marbaya Manor community near College & Curry - Right accross the lake from ASU! Great location - near Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails), one mile to Tempe Town Lake, two miles to ASU campus & light rail station!! Home has 1,638 square feet of space and was built in 1999. 2 car garage and a private back yard & covered patio. It offers a huge master suite with walk-in closet, shower, roman tub and double sinks. Two other large bedrooms and one other bathroom. Huge living room with ceiling fan. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. 2 car garage.

This home is currently occupied through 06/30/19. It is available for move-in on 07/15/19. Viewings are by appointment only. If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please call or email Tim at 480-588-5333 X 1 Tim@AZRentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 E. Susan have any available units?
1006 E. Susan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 E. Susan have?
Some of 1006 E. Susan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 E. Susan currently offering any rent specials?
1006 E. Susan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 E. Susan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 E. Susan is pet friendly.
Does 1006 E. Susan offer parking?
Yes, 1006 E. Susan offers parking.
Does 1006 E. Susan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 E. Susan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 E. Susan have a pool?
No, 1006 E. Susan does not have a pool.
Does 1006 E. Susan have accessible units?
No, 1006 E. Susan does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 E. Susan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 E. Susan has units with dishwashers.
