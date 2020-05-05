All apartments in Tempe
1005 E Wesleyan

1005 East Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 East Wesleyan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
1005 East Wesleyan -- South-Broadway and East-Rural , 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, approximately 1,800 sf, ceramic tile, backyard swimming pool including service, frig, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, fireplace, close to ASU, schools, shopping, and freeway! Double carport, $1,895, available now. $35 application fee per adult. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. $150 admin fee. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 E Wesleyan have any available units?
1005 E Wesleyan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 E Wesleyan have?
Some of 1005 E Wesleyan's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 E Wesleyan currently offering any rent specials?
1005 E Wesleyan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 E Wesleyan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 E Wesleyan is pet friendly.
Does 1005 E Wesleyan offer parking?
Yes, 1005 E Wesleyan offers parking.
Does 1005 E Wesleyan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 E Wesleyan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 E Wesleyan have a pool?
Yes, 1005 E Wesleyan has a pool.
Does 1005 E Wesleyan have accessible units?
No, 1005 E Wesleyan does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 E Wesleyan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 E Wesleyan has units with dishwashers.
