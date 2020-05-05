1005 E Wesleyan

Amenities

1005 East Wesleyan -- South-Broadway and East-Rural , 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, approximately 1,800 sf, ceramic tile, backyard swimming pool including service, frig, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer, fireplace, close to ASU, schools, shopping, and freeway! Double carport, $1,895, available now. $35 application fee per adult. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. $150 admin fee. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.