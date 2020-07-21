All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1000 W ELNA RAE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1000 W ELNA RAE Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

1000 W ELNA RAE Street

1000 West Elna Rae Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1000 West Elna Rae Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted and new carpet in this nice 4 bedroom home, close to the University and right on the bus line. Breakfast bar seating and dining in the family room make this a great set-up for several occupants and there's a large storage as well. Nice wood look flooring and ready for move-in. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1,795, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have any available units?
1000 W ELNA RAE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have?
Some of 1000 W ELNA RAE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W ELNA RAE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W ELNA RAE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W ELNA RAE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street offer parking?
No, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have a pool?
No, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W ELNA RAE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W ELNA RAE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College