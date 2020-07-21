1000 W ELNA RAE Street

Amenities

Freshly painted and new carpet in this nice 4 bedroom home, close to the University and right on the bus line. Breakfast bar seating and dining in the family room make this a great set-up for several occupants and there's a large storage as well. Nice wood look flooring and ready for move-in. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1,795, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.