Last updated March 29 2019

15524 N 174th Lane

15524 North 174th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15524 North 174th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a large 5 bedroom + Left, 3 bathroom spacious Surprise home with private pool. This home features large separate family room, living room and formal dining area, upgraded carpeting and neutral two tone paint. Upgraded kitchen includes walnut cabinets, double oven, built in microwave, counter top electric range, dishwasher and separate pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Backyard features provide pool and no neighbors to the rear of the property. Three car garage offers extra storage. Close to the 303 Highway, near Surprise Recreational Complex, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15524 N 174th Lane have any available units?
15524 N 174th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15524 N 174th Lane have?
Some of 15524 N 174th Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15524 N 174th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15524 N 174th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15524 N 174th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15524 N 174th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15524 N 174th Lane offers parking.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15524 N 174th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15524 N 174th Lane has a pool.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane have accessible units?
No, 15524 N 174th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15524 N 174th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15524 N 174th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15524 N 174th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
