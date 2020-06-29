15524 N 174th Lane

Amenities

No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a large 5 bedroom + Left, 3 bathroom spacious Surprise home with private pool. This home features large separate family room, living room and formal dining area, upgraded carpeting and neutral two tone paint. Upgraded kitchen includes walnut cabinets, double oven, built in microwave, counter top electric range, dishwasher and separate pantry. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Backyard features provide pool and no neighbors to the rear of the property. Three car garage offers extra storage. Close to the 303 Highway, near Surprise Recreational Complex, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping.