14750 W Valentine St

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Marley Park in Surprise! Over 2000 sqft on this single-level 4 bed + 2 bath home. Tile and wood vinyl throughout. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, pendant lighting, and upgraded staggered cabinets. Office/den off of the entry. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and dryer are also included. Covered patio with large pavered extended patio and synthetic grass. Home is located across the street from green belt and comes with all the community features of Marley Park! (community pool, parks, etc.) Landscaping service is included with rent.