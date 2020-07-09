All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

14750 W Valentine St

14750 West Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

14750 West Valentine Street, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in the beautiful community of Marley Park in Surprise! Over 2000 sqft on this single-level 4 bed + 2 bath home. Tile and wood vinyl throughout. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher, pendant lighting, and upgraded staggered cabinets. Office/den off of the entry. Ceiling fans throughout. Washer and dryer are also included. Covered patio with large pavered extended patio and synthetic grass. Home is located across the street from green belt and comes with all the community features of Marley Park! (community pool, parks, etc.) Landscaping service is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14750 W Valentine St have any available units?
14750 W Valentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14750 W Valentine St have?
Some of 14750 W Valentine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14750 W Valentine St currently offering any rent specials?
14750 W Valentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14750 W Valentine St pet-friendly?
No, 14750 W Valentine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14750 W Valentine St offer parking?
Yes, 14750 W Valentine St offers parking.
Does 14750 W Valentine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14750 W Valentine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14750 W Valentine St have a pool?
Yes, 14750 W Valentine St has a pool.
Does 14750 W Valentine St have accessible units?
No, 14750 W Valentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 14750 W Valentine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14750 W Valentine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14750 W Valentine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14750 W Valentine St has units with air conditioning.

