Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage pool home! Open floor plan, formal dining and eat in kitchen. Large tile in the right places and wood flooring in the secondary bedrooms. Amazing Backyard with paver patio. Energy efficient pool. RV gate and extended concrete parking. Lease price includes landscaping and pool service. This will not last long.