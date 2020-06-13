Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ with garage

Rio Verde apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
26227 N BRAVO Lane
26227 North Bravo Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1692 sqft
Your Perfect Getaway Awaits! Beautiful Rio Verde - desirable golf course neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, TV Room. Spacious patio to enjoy gorgeous desert vista views. Fully furnished and ready for you!

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.

1 of 52

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive
27826 North Agua Verde Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2531 sqft
FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18517 E POCO VISTA --
18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15320 E Skinner Drive
15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2806 sqft
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.

1 of 108

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
29707 N 156TH Place
29707 North 156th Street, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2940 sqft
For those seeking the irresistible combination of outdoor adventures, ultimate relaxation and a taste of the Wild West. Start every morning on the view deck above the resort-style backyard to catch the sun rise over the Mazatzal mountains.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
13 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,274
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
4 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15806 N BOULDER Drive
15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4233 sqft
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-,

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED Available for spring renters, 2021! Call today. GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Troon North
1 Unit Available
10947 E SUTHERLAND Way
10947 East Sutherland Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3355 sqft
Enjoy the Arizona winter in this exceptional resort property in the highly desirable guard gated community of Candlewood at Troon North. This is a newly renovated & meticulously cared for custom home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11741 E Parkview Lane
11741 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2879 sqft
NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
24764 N 117th Street
24764 North 117th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3305 sqft
Beautifully fully furnished gorgeous home with wonderful entertainment backyard w/huge covered patio. Great Room, Living Area, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Saddleback in Troon Village.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11669 E PARKVIEW Lane
11669 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,490
3094 sqft
Executive furnished rental in Troon Ridge. Over 3000sf of living space; 3 bedroom + den and 3-car garage with custom cabinets. Mountainviews, heated private pool and spa. Stone floors and snail shower in the master bath. 2 fireplaces, chef's kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16307 E ARROW Drive E
16307 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1150 sqft
This Ground Level condo has a spacious great room with nice dining area.Opens to galley style kitchen. Breakfast bar as well.Fresh paint, new carpet, and all new furniture. Full size washer dryer and 1 car garage with storage cabinets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16826 E LAMPLIGHTER Way
16826 East Lamplighter Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1393 sqft
Beautifully furnished with modern contemporary finishes. Conveniently located just blocks from restaurants, shopping and Fountain Park. Enjoy the privacy of this location while taking in the Fountain views, right from your front patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17247 E GRANDE Boulevard
17247 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Great newly furnished lower level condo with 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath plus great views. 2 car garage, 2 patios and mountain views. Wireless internet provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rio Verde, AZ

Rio Verde apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

