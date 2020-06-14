166 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ with garage

In Maricopa County, Northern Arizona, not far from Prescott, lies the peaceful town of New River. It was originally founded by Lord Darrell Duppa in 1868 as a stagecoach stop.

The harum-scarum son of a respectable English family, (his father was a Diplomat for the British Crown), Duppa carried a worn library with him wherever he traveled. Three bullet wounds, received in three different fights, showed his grit, although maybe not his good judgment. New River was originally where the Black Canyon Highway (I 17) pavement ended and continued as a dirt road into Prescott, 66 miles north. See more