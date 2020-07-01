9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill hot tub

Fully Furnished updated home in Desert Mountain. Functional and spacious floor plan, with 3 bedrooms: all ensuites, Updated bathrooms and kitchen, fresh paint, 3 gas fireplaces: great room, master bdrm and patio Covered patio with BBQ grill and spa. Great place to sit back and relax. Located in the Sonoran Enclave just beyond the gate and clubhouse. Available short-term three-six month lease. Rent amount: May-Oct $3,500 and $4,500 Nov-April. Long term, one-year lease available. This home is also for sale with lease-purchase option.