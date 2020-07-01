All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive

9975 East Graythorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9975 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully Furnished updated home in Desert Mountain. Functional and spacious floor plan, with 3 bedrooms: all ensuites, Updated bathrooms and kitchen, fresh paint, 3 gas fireplaces: great room, master bdrm and patio Covered patio with BBQ grill and spa. Great place to sit back and relax. Located in the Sonoran Enclave just beyond the gate and clubhouse. Available short-term three-six month lease. Rent amount: May-Oct $3,500 and $4,500 Nov-April. Long term, one-year lease available. This home is also for sale with lease-purchase option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive offers parking.
Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9975 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.

