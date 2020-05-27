All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive

9946 East Graythorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9946 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Cholla model with great mountain & city light views. Situated on a hillside providing some of the best views & privacy that Sonoran Cottages have to offer, this lovely two bedroom, two & a half bath home is a perfect golf retreat.Enjoy the stunning views from the spacious patio with built in barbeque & heated spa. October 1 thru May 31st $5000/month, June 1 thru Sept 30th $2600/month. Desert Mountain Amenities are for members and members guest only. Available dates pending owners final approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive does offer parking.
Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
