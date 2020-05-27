9946 E GRAYTHORN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Cholla model with great mountain & city light views. Situated on a hillside providing some of the best views & privacy that Sonoran Cottages have to offer, this lovely two bedroom, two & a half bath home is a perfect golf retreat.Enjoy the stunning views from the spacious patio with built in barbeque & heated spa. October 1 thru May 31st $5000/month, June 1 thru Sept 30th $2600/month. Desert Mountain Amenities are for members and members guest only. Available dates pending owners final approval.