9939 E ACACIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A must-see home located in a gated community close to shopping, recreation and schools. A welcoming home for entertaining friends and family as well as day to day living. Enter into a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and fireplace. The light and bright family room and upgraded gourmet kitchen are the perfect open living spaces and overlook the lush backyard offering a covered patio for dining or relaxing. An office/den with private entrance, formal dining room and powder room are on the first floor. Upstairs is a huge loft area and a large Master Suite with private balcony offering views of the McDowell Mountain range. Master bath with dual vanities, shower and bathtub. Also upstairs are three additional bedrooms, a large bath and a very convenient upstairs laundry room.