Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9939 E ACACIA Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:18 PM

9939 E ACACIA Drive

9939 East Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9939 East Acacia Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A must-see home located in a gated community close to shopping, recreation and schools. A welcoming home for entertaining friends and family as well as day to day living. Enter into a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and fireplace. The light and bright family room and upgraded gourmet kitchen are the perfect open living spaces and overlook the lush backyard offering a covered patio for dining or relaxing. An office/den with private entrance, formal dining room and powder room are on the first floor. Upstairs is a huge loft area and a large Master Suite with private balcony offering views of the McDowell Mountain range. Master bath with dual vanities, shower and bathtub. Also upstairs are three additional bedrooms, a large bath and a very convenient upstairs laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

