Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9887 E DREYFUS Avenue

9887 East Dreyfus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9887 East Dreyfus Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
**For more information on this amazing home or to schedule a private showing, please contact the Official Listing Agent, Dan Fedorka @ 480-528-9616.** Move in ready and available now! This single-level home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac w/easy access to everything Scottsdale has to offer! The light & bright open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a spacious great room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, dishwasher, microwave, stove & refrigerator. The laundry room is spacious with plenty of storage and includes a washer & dryer. The backyard has a large covered patio, sparkling pool and lush green lawn. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
9887 E DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9887 E DREYFUS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9887 E DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
