Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9882 E ASTER DR
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

9882 E ASTER DR

9882 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9882 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
9882 E ASTER DR Available 09/01/19 Pool Home in Sweetwater Ranch Estates! - Lovely single level pool home at Sweetwater and 100th St. Home features three spacious bedrooms, plus a den that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and two baths. Master has a wood burning fireplace and rear yard exit. Formal living also has a wood burning fireplace and is located up front across from the dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes a refrigerator, island/breakfast bar, and granite counters, there is an interior laundry room with storage and three car garage. Throughout the interior find soaring ceilings and lots of windows. Outside find a huge lot with lush mature landscape and sparkly, refreshing pool, that includes weekly pool service. The covered patio is adjacent to home with extended patio area and side yard. Please call with any questions. $40 per adult background check and rental tax applies.

Lisa Cameron
Realty Executives
(858)255-1675

(RLNE5008711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9882 E ASTER DR have any available units?
9882 E ASTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9882 E ASTER DR have?
Some of 9882 E ASTER DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9882 E ASTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
9882 E ASTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9882 E ASTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 9882 E ASTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9882 E ASTER DR offer parking?
Yes, 9882 E ASTER DR offers parking.
Does 9882 E ASTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9882 E ASTER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9882 E ASTER DR have a pool?
Yes, 9882 E ASTER DR has a pool.
Does 9882 E ASTER DR have accessible units?
No, 9882 E ASTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9882 E ASTER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9882 E ASTER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
