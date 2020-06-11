All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

9874 E ALLISON Way

9874 East Allison Way · (480) 382-1440
Location

9874 East Allison Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Mirabel Village

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4149 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spectacular 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Furnished North Scottsdale Home. Located in the exclusive gated community of Mirabel Village. Located across from Desert Mountain and just minutes from the towns of Carefree and Cave Creek. This home is a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired design with 2 levels. The master suite is in the first floor with all the other living spaces. The 4 remaining bedrooms are upstairs. The home features soaring ceilings, travertine flooring, full of light with large windows over looking the private rear yard with heated pool and spa, built in BBQ, and large covered patio. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and all that is needed to enjoy your stay. The home includes cable and internet Wifi. There is parking for up to 3 cars in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9874 E ALLISON Way have any available units?
9874 E ALLISON Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9874 E ALLISON Way have?
Some of 9874 E ALLISON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9874 E ALLISON Way currently offering any rent specials?
9874 E ALLISON Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9874 E ALLISON Way pet-friendly?
No, 9874 E ALLISON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9874 E ALLISON Way offer parking?
Yes, 9874 E ALLISON Way does offer parking.
Does 9874 E ALLISON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9874 E ALLISON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9874 E ALLISON Way have a pool?
Yes, 9874 E ALLISON Way has a pool.
Does 9874 E ALLISON Way have accessible units?
No, 9874 E ALLISON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9874 E ALLISON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9874 E ALLISON Way has units with dishwashers.
