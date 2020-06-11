9874 E ALLISON Way

Amenities

Spectacular 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Furnished North Scottsdale Home. Located in the exclusive gated community of Mirabel Village. Located across from Desert Mountain and just minutes from the towns of Carefree and Cave Creek. This home is a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired design with 2 levels. The master suite is in the first floor with all the other living spaces. The 4 remaining bedrooms are upstairs. The home features soaring ceilings, travertine flooring, full of light with large windows over looking the private rear yard with heated pool and spa, built in BBQ, and large covered patio. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, stainless appliances and all that is needed to enjoy your stay. The home includes cable and internet Wifi. There is parking for up to 3 cars in the garage.