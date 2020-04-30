All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9860 E PEREGRINE Place

9860 East Peregrine Place · No Longer Available
Location

9860 East Peregrine Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This incredible luxury furnished rental home features all of the finest finishes, furnishings and views that you could ask for! This home is located on a premium hillside lot that looks out over the entire community with golf, mountain and incredible sunset views. The inside of the home has been professionally decorated with very tasteful, high end furnishings. The main home features two bedroom suites plus a full office + guest casita with a full sleeping area and bath as well as sitting room with breakfast bar. King in master, Queen in bed #2, Queen in casita plus queen sofa sleeper in casita. Sleeps 8 comfortably! Gas & electric caps apply! Private pool, spa, BBQ, fireplace! Guests enjoy full use of the community center with 2 heated pools, hot tub, tennis and workout facility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have any available units?
9860 E PEREGRINE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have?
Some of 9860 E PEREGRINE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 E PEREGRINE Place currently offering any rent specials?
9860 E PEREGRINE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 E PEREGRINE Place pet-friendly?
No, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place offer parking?
Yes, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place does offer parking.
Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have a pool?
Yes, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place has a pool.
Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have accessible units?
No, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 E PEREGRINE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9860 E PEREGRINE Place has units with dishwashers.
