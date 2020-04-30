9860 E PEREGRINE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This incredible luxury furnished rental home features all of the finest finishes, furnishings and views that you could ask for! This home is located on a premium hillside lot that looks out over the entire community with golf, mountain and incredible sunset views. The inside of the home has been professionally decorated with very tasteful, high end furnishings. The main home features two bedroom suites plus a full office + guest casita with a full sleeping area and bath as well as sitting room with breakfast bar. King in master, Queen in bed #2, Queen in casita plus queen sofa sleeper in casita. Sleeps 8 comfortably! Gas & electric caps apply! Private pool, spa, BBQ, fireplace! Guests enjoy full use of the community center with 2 heated pools, hot tub, tennis and workout facility!