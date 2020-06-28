9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Buyer to verify all information that is material to him/her. Property is also available for sale and lease purchase. 12 Month Minimum.Landscape and Pool cleaning is included in the monthly rent payment. Pet Fee and Cleaning Fee are non-refundable. Security Deposit to be Fully Refundable if no damages are done to the property.