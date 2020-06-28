All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

9851 East Casitas Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9851 East Casitas Del Rio Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Buyer to verify all information that is material to him/her. Property is also available for sale and lease purchase. 12 Month Minimum.Landscape and Pool cleaning is included in the monthly rent payment. Pet Fee and Cleaning Fee are non-refundable. Security Deposit to be Fully Refundable if no damages are done to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9851 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
