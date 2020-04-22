9835 E WOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful rental in Sweetwater Ranch. Vaulted ceilings in the living room & formal dining room, fireplace in the living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, newer SS appliances, and tile throughout (no carpet!) Master bedroom bath has a separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Freshly painted inside and out, home has an alarm system, new garage openor, epoxy floors, new thermostat, new A/C, new hot water heater, and new disposal in kitchen. Included in this home is an extra fridge and dryer in the garage, extra stove in laundry room- which has a sink as well. Desert landscaping makes this an easy maintenance free rental & enjoy the benefits of on-site citrus trees! YUM!Tenat to pay all utilites, water/wewar/trash, and routine pest control. Autopay rent. One year lease mi