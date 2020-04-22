All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9835 E WOOD Drive

9835 East Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9835 East Wood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful rental in Sweetwater Ranch. Vaulted ceilings in the living room & formal dining room, fireplace in the living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, newer SS appliances, and tile throughout (no carpet!) Master bedroom bath has a separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Freshly painted inside and out, home has an alarm system, new garage openor, epoxy floors, new thermostat, new A/C, new hot water heater, and new disposal in kitchen. Included in this home is an extra fridge and dryer in the garage, extra stove in laundry room- which has a sink as well. Desert landscaping makes this an easy maintenance free rental & enjoy the benefits of on-site citrus trees! YUM!Tenat to pay all utilites, water/wewar/trash, and routine pest control. Autopay rent. One year lease mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9835 E WOOD Drive have any available units?
9835 E WOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9835 E WOOD Drive have?
Some of 9835 E WOOD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9835 E WOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9835 E WOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9835 E WOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9835 E WOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9835 E WOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9835 E WOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 9835 E WOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9835 E WOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9835 E WOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 9835 E WOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9835 E WOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 9835 E WOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9835 E WOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9835 E WOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
