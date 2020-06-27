9816 E KALIL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Sitting on nearly an acre of land this custom masterpiece has everything you want in a home and more. The vaulted ceilings and natural light, lightens up this home to show off it's unique design. Recently updated kitchen with a big island and bar stool seating. The kitchen has Wolf stainless steel appliances and a built in double oven. The open floor plan makes this a perfect home for entertaining. Spectacular stone and travertine two-way fireplace splits the Living Room and Family Room. The large Master Bedroom is tucked down the hall with it's own fireplace, walk-in shower, and jetted tub. The backyard invites you to grill out and enjoy a swim in the pool during the summer heat. New turf recently installed. Kitchen table and custom Dining Room table included in the rental. Dining room table (seats 10) was custom built for that room. Playset installed in backyard. Murphy bed available in one room. Washer/Dryer included.



Pool maintenance and Landscaping is paid for by the Landlord, all other utilities are tenants responsibility.