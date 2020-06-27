All apartments in Scottsdale
9816 E KALIL Drive
9816 E KALIL Drive

9816 East Kalil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9816 East Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Wind

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Sitting on nearly an acre of land this custom masterpiece has everything you want in a home and more. The vaulted ceilings and natural light, lightens up this home to show off it's unique design. Recently updated kitchen with a big island and bar stool seating. The kitchen has Wolf stainless steel appliances and a built in double oven. The open floor plan makes this a perfect home for entertaining. Spectacular stone and travertine two-way fireplace splits the Living Room and Family Room. The large Master Bedroom is tucked down the hall with it's own fireplace, walk-in shower, and jetted tub. The backyard invites you to grill out and enjoy a swim in the pool during the summer heat. New turf recently installed. Kitchen table and custom Dining Room table included in the rental. Dining room table (seats 10) was custom built for that room. Playset installed in backyard. Murphy bed available in one room. Washer/Dryer included.

Pool maintenance and Landscaping is paid for by the Landlord, all other utilities are tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 E KALIL Drive have any available units?
9816 E KALIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 E KALIL Drive have?
Some of 9816 E KALIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 E KALIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9816 E KALIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 E KALIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9816 E KALIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9816 E KALIL Drive offer parking?
No, 9816 E KALIL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9816 E KALIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9816 E KALIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 E KALIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9816 E KALIL Drive has a pool.
Does 9816 E KALIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 9816 E KALIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 E KALIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 E KALIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
