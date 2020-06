Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the prestigious community of Windgate Ranch. This fabulous home offers Two master suites plus another bedroom and then an office. So many upgrades to mention. Stunning and tastefully appointed. Gorgeous pool and spa with gas raised fire pit, stunning mountain views and wonderful BBQ entertaining area. This is a 10 plus.