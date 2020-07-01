All apartments in Scottsdale
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road

9810 East Pine Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

9810 East Pine Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Scottsdale Horizon! Great family home with spacious bedrooms, lots of natural sunlight and located conveniently near shopping, parks, and great freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have any available units?
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.

