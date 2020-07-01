Rent Calculator
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road
9810 East Pine Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9810 East Pine Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Scottsdale Horizon! Great family home with spacious bedrooms, lots of natural sunlight and located conveniently near shopping, parks, and great freeway access!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have any available units?
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9810 E PINE VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have a pool?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9810 E PINE VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
