9792 E MONUMENT Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Timeless Custom Contemporary located in the gated golf community of The Monument at Troon North. Spacious Open Great room plan w/dramatic 16' ceilings, wet bar, gas fireplace, & decorator Niches. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Separate Office/Den with Built in Desk & bookshelves. Travertine Floors & carpet. Large Kitchen with Island & Breakfast Bar w/slab granite Counter tops. Dacor gas cooktop, Wolf Dbl Ovens & Microwave & Sub-zero. Desirable split Master Suite w/dual vanities & large walk in closet. Resort Style backyard w/pool, Ramada, BBQ, Fireplace, and observation deck. Enjoy the best of Arizona in the privacy of your own home.