Scottsdale, AZ
9792 E MONUMENT Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

9792 E MONUMENT Drive

9792 East Monument Drive · (480) 980-0255
Location

9792 East Monument Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3717 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Timeless Custom Contemporary located in the gated golf community of The Monument at Troon North. Spacious Open Great room plan w/dramatic 16' ceilings, wet bar, gas fireplace, & decorator Niches. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Separate Office/Den with Built in Desk & bookshelves. Travertine Floors & carpet. Large Kitchen with Island & Breakfast Bar w/slab granite Counter tops. Dacor gas cooktop, Wolf Dbl Ovens & Microwave & Sub-zero. Desirable split Master Suite w/dual vanities & large walk in closet. Resort Style backyard w/pool, Ramada, BBQ, Fireplace, and observation deck. Enjoy the best of Arizona in the privacy of your own home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have any available units?
9792 E MONUMENT Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have?
Some of 9792 E MONUMENT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9792 E MONUMENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9792 E MONUMENT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9792 E MONUMENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive does offer parking.
Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive has a pool.
Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9792 E MONUMENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9792 E MONUMENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
