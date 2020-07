Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE!!!! LOCATION AND GORGEOUS!!! This home boasts 3 bedrooms, (master split), 2 bathrooms and a gourmet kitchen complete with upgraded appliances. Brand new interior paint and carpet throughout the home! Ample pantry storage in kitchen. Stainless appliances, including stunning refrigerator, complete this one of a kind rental property. Landscape service is included for the professionally designed desert front and spacious grassed rear yard. NO PETS