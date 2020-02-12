All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9745 N 95TH Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:33 PM

9745 N 95TH Street

9745 North 95th Street · (602) 790-2566
Location

9745 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Villages Five

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available from June 1st 2020 - Dec 31 st 2020 . If you are looking for the most immaculate, elegant, fully furnished condo, this is it !!! A delightful condo that is perfect for you. Open floor plan with cozy living room & dining room sets,new carpet in both bedrooms, fire place, covered patio with mountain views and many extra. COMPLEX FEATURES;;8 HEATED POOLS & SPAS,3 TENNIS COURTS & SHADED GREEN-BELTS.CLOSE TO TALKING RESORT CASINO,NEW SALT RIVER BASEBALL FIELDS, 101 FREEWAY,1 MINUTE FROM SCOTTSDALEPOLICE,FIRE/EMT STATION, SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS,HOSPITAL,LIBRARY,WALKING/BIKING TRAILS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 N 95TH Street have any available units?
9745 N 95TH Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 N 95TH Street have?
Some of 9745 N 95TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 N 95TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9745 N 95TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 N 95TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 9745 N 95TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9745 N 95TH Street offer parking?
No, 9745 N 95TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 9745 N 95TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9745 N 95TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 N 95TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9745 N 95TH Street has a pool.
Does 9745 N 95TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9745 N 95TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 N 95TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 N 95TH Street has units with dishwashers.
