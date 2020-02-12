9745 N 95TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available from June 1st 2020 - Dec 31 st 2020 . If you are looking for the most immaculate, elegant, fully furnished condo, this is it !!! A delightful condo that is perfect for you. Open floor plan with cozy living room & dining room sets,new carpet in both bedrooms, fire place, covered patio with mountain views and many extra. COMPLEX FEATURES;;8 HEATED POOLS & SPAS,3 TENNIS COURTS & SHADED GREEN-BELTS.CLOSE TO TALKING RESORT CASINO,NEW SALT RIVER BASEBALL FIELDS, 101 FREEWAY,1 MINUTE FROM SCOTTSDALEPOLICE,FIRE/EMT STATION, SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS,HOSPITAL,LIBRARY,WALKING/BIKING TRAILS.