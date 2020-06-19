All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9708 E VIA LINDA --
9708 E VIA LINDA --

9708 East via Linda · (602) 791-9450
Location

9708 East via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Available NOW! Rent inclds ALL utilities, high speed INTERNET & WIFI, expanded cable with sports & music, HBO & Cinemax Movie Channels! MODEL SHARP & MINT CLEAN! NETFLIX in Mstr Bdrm! Popular SPLIT FLOORPLAN for privacy! TWO MASTER SUITES both with private bathrms, walk-in closets & patio's. One King bed with memory foam maitress & One Queen bed with Pillow Top mattress! Beautifully furnished! Gorgeous wood appearance tile plank floors, GRANITE COUNTERS. Updated tiled bathrms with frameless glass shower doors & brushed nickel hardware. Front loader washer & dryer! Kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need! Exclusive resort like community includes 24-Hr Guard Gate, 5 pools, 6 spas, 9 lighted tennis courts, Club House, Fitness Center, BBQ's & walking trails! GORGEOUS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have any available units?
9708 E VIA LINDA -- has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have?
Some of 9708 E VIA LINDA --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 E VIA LINDA -- currently offering any rent specials?
9708 E VIA LINDA -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 E VIA LINDA -- pet-friendly?
No, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- offer parking?
No, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- does not offer parking.
Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have a pool?
Yes, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- has a pool.
Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have accessible units?
No, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 E VIA LINDA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 E VIA LINDA -- has units with dishwashers.
