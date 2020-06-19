9708 E VIA LINDA

Amenities

Available NOW! Rent inclds ALL utilities, high speed INTERNET & WIFI, expanded cable with sports & music, HBO & Cinemax Movie Channels! MODEL SHARP & MINT CLEAN! NETFLIX in Mstr Bdrm! Popular SPLIT FLOORPLAN for privacy! TWO MASTER SUITES both with private bathrms, walk-in closets & patio's. One King bed with memory foam maitress & One Queen bed with Pillow Top mattress! Beautifully furnished! Gorgeous wood appearance tile plank floors, GRANITE COUNTERS. Updated tiled bathrms with frameless glass shower doors & brushed nickel hardware. Front loader washer & dryer! Kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need! Exclusive resort like community includes 24-Hr Guard Gate, 5 pools, 6 spas, 9 lighted tennis courts, Club House, Fitness Center, BBQ's & walking trails! GORGEOUS!