9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

This Custom Salcito home sits on 4+ acres of natural Sonoran Desert. This elegant home is on 1 of the best view lots in the entire area! Your own PRIVATE heaven awaits you, it includes approx 90 Saguaros, Ramada w/Bridge over a wash, BBQ & heated pool/spa. Home boasts Brazilian verde granite flooring w/master suite downstairs. Kitchen has granite counters, custom built-in cabinets & apps, pantry, double R/O, breakfast room, 200+ bottle wine rack, wet bar close by. Spacious 5 beds & 5 baths 1 of which includes a steam shower. There is a large laundry room w/ desk, an office with fridge and 4 fireplaces. Take elevator upstairs to 2 bedrooms & wrap-around balcony providing breathtaking views of the Valley. Extra large 3 car garage with built in shelving, sink, finished floors and H20 softener