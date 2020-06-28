All apartments in Scottsdale
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

9701 E Happy Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9701 E Happy Valley Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Peak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Custom Salcito home sits on 4+ acres of natural Sonoran Desert. This elegant home is on 1 of the best view lots in the entire area! Your own PRIVATE heaven awaits you, it includes approx 90 Saguaros, Ramada w/Bridge over a wash, BBQ & heated pool/spa. Home boasts Brazilian verde granite flooring w/master suite downstairs. Kitchen has granite counters, custom built-in cabinets & apps, pantry, double R/O, breakfast room, 200+ bottle wine rack, wet bar close by. Spacious 5 beds & 5 baths 1 of which includes a steam shower. There is a large laundry room w/ desk, an office with fridge and 4 fireplaces. Take elevator upstairs to 2 bedrooms & wrap-around balcony providing breathtaking views of the Valley. Extra large 3 car garage with built in shelving, sink, finished floors and H20 softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
