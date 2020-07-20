All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9665 E COCHISE Drive

9665 E Cochise Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9665 E Cochise Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Amazingly roomy 3-BR with fully renovated master bath, featuring a free-standing tub, dual sinks and his and her master closets. All baths have been remodeled and updated. Open-living kitchen features granite and stains steel appliances dual oven and island cooktop. New tile thought the home. All this, overlooking everyday dining room and family room with large statement fireplace. Separate formal dining and living rooms for even more ample space and entertaining. Large pool and spa with garden featuring updated, eco-friendly desert landscape.Quiet street at the center of all that is best in Scottsdale. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
9665 E COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 9665 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9665 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9665 E COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9665 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9665 E COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9665 E COCHISE Drive offers parking.
Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9665 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9665 E COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9665 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9665 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9665 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
