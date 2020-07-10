All apartments in Scottsdale
9663 N 117TH Street
9663 N 117TH Street

9663 N 117th St · No Longer Available
Location

9663 N 117th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for rent in Tradewinds at guard-gated Stonegate! This open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, a den/office with built-in desk, 2 bathrooms and 2.5-car garage. The light, bright kitchen opens to breakfast area looking out on the patio and lush, private backyard with pool. The master suite has a double-door entry, sitting area and large closet. Adding to the charm of this home are travertine floors in all of the right places, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters, and large storage room in garage. Amazing community amenities include unmatched community pool, tennis courts, pickle ball, children's park and walking paths! POOL & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN PRICE. Owner will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9663 N 117TH Street have any available units?
9663 N 117TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9663 N 117TH Street have?
Some of 9663 N 117TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9663 N 117TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
9663 N 117TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9663 N 117TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9663 N 117TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 9663 N 117TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 9663 N 117TH Street offers parking.
Does 9663 N 117TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9663 N 117TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9663 N 117TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 9663 N 117TH Street has a pool.
Does 9663 N 117TH Street have accessible units?
No, 9663 N 117TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9663 N 117TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9663 N 117TH Street has units with dishwashers.

