9663 N 117TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Available for rent in Tradewinds at guard-gated Stonegate! This open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, a den/office with built-in desk, 2 bathrooms and 2.5-car garage. The light, bright kitchen opens to breakfast area looking out on the patio and lush, private backyard with pool. The master suite has a double-door entry, sitting area and large closet. Adding to the charm of this home are travertine floors in all of the right places, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in the family room, plantation shutters, and large storage room in garage. Amazing community amenities include unmatched community pool, tennis courts, pickle ball, children's park and walking paths! POOL & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN PRICE. Owner will consider pets.