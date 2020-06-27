9633 E Superstition Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home with amazing views. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. The house has been freshly painted new carpet. Walk to the Legend Trail Cantina and the community center with heated pool, fitness rooms and tennis courts. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and outdoor living from your southwest facing rear yard with covered patio, heated spa and lush landscaping. Beautiful cul-de-sac lot. Landscape service & Spa service included.



$50 application fee per adult.

1.75% monthly city tax.

2.15% monthly admin fee.

$235 initial admin-fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest