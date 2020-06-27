All apartments in Scottsdale
9633 E Superstition Ln
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

9633 E Superstition Ln

9633 East Superstition Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9633 East Superstition Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home with amazing views. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. The house has been freshly painted new carpet. Walk to the Legend Trail Cantina and the community center with heated pool, fitness rooms and tennis courts. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and outdoor living from your southwest facing rear yard with covered patio, heated spa and lush landscaping. Beautiful cul-de-sac lot. Landscape service & Spa service included.

$50 application fee per adult.
1.75% monthly city tax.
2.15% monthly admin fee.
$235 initial admin-fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 E Superstition Ln have any available units?
9633 E Superstition Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9633 E Superstition Ln have?
Some of 9633 E Superstition Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 E Superstition Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9633 E Superstition Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 E Superstition Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9633 E Superstition Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9633 E Superstition Ln offer parking?
No, 9633 E Superstition Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9633 E Superstition Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9633 E Superstition Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 E Superstition Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9633 E Superstition Ln has a pool.
Does 9633 E Superstition Ln have accessible units?
No, 9633 E Superstition Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 E Superstition Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9633 E Superstition Ln has units with dishwashers.
