Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful remodeled home in North Scottsdale available for lease. Home is in a great neighborhood, has a bright and open split floorplan, marble like quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, updated fixtures and showers and resort like backyard. Extended patio with pavers, artificial grass, fire pit and motorized screens to keep out the summer heat!