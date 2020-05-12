Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW
1month minimum, Longer Preferred
Only Assistive Pets Allowed
Rate Depends on Time of Year, Length of Lease and what is/isnt included
(UTILITIES, CABLE, INTERNET & WATER INCLUDED & POWER)
Stylish colorful condo. Patio sits on grassy courtyard. Ground floor, no steps, walk-in master shower. Tile throughout with new Carpet in Bedrooms (only). Neighborhood convenient to restaurants, theatres, shopping, senior center, hospital and library. RATE NEGOTIATED DEPENDING ON TIME OF YEAR AND LENGTH OF STAY. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED FOR SHORT-TERM OCCUPANTS
Complex has heated pool & gym. Very clean and well kept!