Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool media room courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW



1month minimum, Longer Preferred

Only Assistive Pets Allowed



Rate Depends on Time of Year, Length of Lease and what is/isnt included

(UTILITIES, CABLE, INTERNET & WATER INCLUDED & POWER)



Stylish colorful condo. Patio sits on grassy courtyard. Ground floor, no steps, walk-in master shower. Tile throughout with new Carpet in Bedrooms (only). Neighborhood convenient to restaurants, theatres, shopping, senior center, hospital and library. RATE NEGOTIATED DEPENDING ON TIME OF YEAR AND LENGTH OF STAY. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED FOR SHORT-TERM OCCUPANTS



Complex has heated pool & gym. Very clean and well kept!