9555 E Raintree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Hurry to see this pristine furnished rental in the heart of North Scottsdale. This bottom floor unit is located in a private section of the complex. Enter into a large Family room accented with Porcelain wood tile, stylish furnishings & a large TV. Entertain at the dining table or take in the weather at the outdoor patio table. The charming kitchen features a seating area, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash & everything you need for a comfortable stay...Plates, glasses, pots & pans, bowls, coffee maker, etc.. Stacked washer & dryer too...The spacious master bedroom opens to a private bath with dual vanities and large walk in closet. The guest bedroom features two twin beds & access to a hall bathroom with a tub and shower. Gated complex Complex with pool, spa, & BBQ.