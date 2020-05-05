All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9555 E Raintree Drive
9555 E Raintree Drive

9555 East Raintree Drive · (480) 326-2736
Location

9555 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hurry to see this pristine furnished rental in the heart of North Scottsdale. This bottom floor unit is located in a private section of the complex. Enter into a large Family room accented with Porcelain wood tile, stylish furnishings & a large TV. Entertain at the dining table or take in the weather at the outdoor patio table. The charming kitchen features a seating area, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash & everything you need for a comfortable stay...Plates, glasses, pots & pans, bowls, coffee maker, etc.. Stacked washer & dryer too...The spacious master bedroom opens to a private bath with dual vanities and large walk in closet. The guest bedroom features two twin beds & access to a hall bathroom with a tub and shower. Gated complex Complex with pool, spa, & BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9555 E Raintree Drive have any available units?
9555 E Raintree Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9555 E Raintree Drive have?
Some of 9555 E Raintree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9555 E Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9555 E Raintree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9555 E Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9555 E Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9555 E Raintree Drive offer parking?
No, 9555 E Raintree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9555 E Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9555 E Raintree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9555 E Raintree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9555 E Raintree Drive has a pool.
Does 9555 E Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 9555 E Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9555 E Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9555 E Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.
