Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Gorgeous, remodeled north Scottsdale home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage and pool. Master suite has double closets, full bath and terrace with views of Camelback Mountain and ready for your sunset viewing! Resort backyard with lush landscaping, turf grass, covered patio, fire pit, lap and diving pool. Walking paths behind the home and A rated schools. Professionally managed to ensure your stay is seamless.