9520 N 105th St

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Resort Style Living - Furnished Three Bedrooms! - BEAUTIFUL AND REMODELED! CUSTOM PAINT, TILE FLOORING, STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR WITH FRENCH DOOR, STAINLESS DISHWASHER, NEWER LIGHTING FIXTURES. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, GENEROUS MASTER SUITE WITH KING BED, WALK-IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS (1 KING & 2 TWINS/KING). SLEEPS 8 WITH QUEEN SOFA BED IN GREAT ROOM. LOVELY DECORATOR TOUCHES THROUGHOUT, AND MUCH MORE! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER SCOTTSDALE RANCH'S GATED SUNTREE EAST. VERY CLOSE TO SCOTTSDALE RANCH AMENITIES, COMMUNITY POOL, MINUTES FROM GREAT DINING, SHOPPING, EVERYTHING! 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $3800 JUNE TO SEPT. $5200 MAY AND OCTOBER. $6200 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4200/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES NOT TO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633393)