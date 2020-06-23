All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9511 E CHINO Drive

9511 East Chino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9511 East Chino Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Gorgeous soft contemporary Home has 5 Bedrooms, Casita, Bonus Room & Den in the prestigious gated community of La Strada! Entertaining will be a pleasure in this home, the welcoming courtyard has a gas fireplace & stunning entertainer's backyard with a pool/spa & Built in BBQ Grill. Travertine appoints the floor inside & Canterra in the courtyard & covered patio. Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops & stainless steel high end appliances opens to the great room & dining nook. The split floor plan is perfect for families and guests, as all bedrooms have en-suite baths & walk in closets. The Master Bathroom includes custom flooring, jetted tub plus large his & her closets. Cozy up to the fireplace & Enjoy the Bar. Close to fine dining, shopping & 101 Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 E CHINO Drive have any available units?
9511 E CHINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9511 E CHINO Drive have?
Some of 9511 E CHINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 E CHINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9511 E CHINO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 E CHINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9511 E CHINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9511 E CHINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9511 E CHINO Drive does offer parking.
Does 9511 E CHINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 E CHINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 E CHINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9511 E CHINO Drive has a pool.
Does 9511 E CHINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 9511 E CHINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 E CHINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 E CHINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
