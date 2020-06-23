9511 E CHINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Gorgeous soft contemporary Home has 5 Bedrooms, Casita, Bonus Room & Den in the prestigious gated community of La Strada! Entertaining will be a pleasure in this home, the welcoming courtyard has a gas fireplace & stunning entertainer's backyard with a pool/spa & Built in BBQ Grill. Travertine appoints the floor inside & Canterra in the courtyard & covered patio. Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops & stainless steel high end appliances opens to the great room & dining nook. The split floor plan is perfect for families and guests, as all bedrooms have en-suite baths & walk in closets. The Master Bathroom includes custom flooring, jetted tub plus large his & her closets. Cozy up to the fireplace & Enjoy the Bar. Close to fine dining, shopping & 101 Freeway