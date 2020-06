Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Exceptional updated home that offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets and gorgeous tile back splash in kitchens and baths, unique fireplace. All of furnishings are new! Spacious deck that overlooks pool. Located close to restaurants. Easy access around the valley. close to walking paths and shopping. Come and enjoy this home in like new condition!! Off-season rate does not include utilities.