9460 N 92ND Street

**LEASED June 2020 - Sept. 2020**Fully Furnished** This one bedroom, one bath, 2nd floor unit is an ideal place for a relaxed lifestyle in the desirable Villages at McCormick Ranch. Recently updated with new furniture, appliances and paint, this unit boasts two balconies, is located just steps from the pool, a pull out couch for extra guests, a cozy fireplace and the unit comes equipped with bikes and golf clubs for your use! The Villages community has 8 community pools, tennis courts, walking and biking paths and close to the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, hospital, library, Spring Training Baseball, the casino and easy access to the 101 highway. **Off season utilities capped at $100/month