9455 E Gary Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Private Estate Offers Over 5,000 Sqft Of Living Space On Over An Acre Of Land! Pull up to your new home & you'll find everything you need! Home is fully furnished including outdoor furniture, bbq, linens, kitchen essentials, solar 4 cameras, smart thermostat & pool access! The former home of Earl Linderman still has a touch of this world famous artist. You can enjoy his original handmade ceramics, hand painted tiles.Lush landscaped grounds w/ pond, fountains, walking paths surround this beautiful estate. Enjoy the large swimming pool & spa, dine outside, BBQ, play horseshoes game, or just explore the garden! This unique estate offers Main house w/ a master suite, 3 specious bedrooms, casita suite w/ separate entrance, total of 3.5 bathrooms at the main house, living room, family room, dining room. Large windows makes this house bright. Elegant garden courtyard gives you an outside feeling from inside the house. Separate guest house casita with 12"+ ceilings has a master suite w/ bathroom, separate kids area w/ 2 twin over full bunk beds & tv w/ Wii system, great room w/ 70" smart TV, Bluetooth speakers, kitchenette, sitting area, ping pong table, pool table, & much more. Great for entertainment!